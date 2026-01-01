English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUSworld

Launch of two-day Trump-Xi summit in Beijing

0

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(13 May 2026), President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing with a delegation that included Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Elon Musk. They received an extravagant welcome as Trump got ready to request that China’s Xi Jinping become more open to American business at the beginning of their two-day summit.

On the first visit by a U.S. president to China in nearly a decade, Trump is looking to notch some economic wins and keep a delicate trade truce intact. Doing so would help prop up his public approval ratings, which have been damaged by his war with Iran.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

US inflation soared

asadian

Concerning inflation data in US

asadian

US tech and financial giants in China

asadian

Silver shows signs of recovery after freefall

asadian

Security vulnerabilities of US World Cup

asadian

Fed: Iran war risk tops all other financial threats

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.