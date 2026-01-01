Launch of two-day Trump-Xi summit in Beijing

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(13 May 2026), President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing with a delegation that included Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Elon Musk. They received an extravagant welcome as Trump got ready to request that China’s Xi Jinping become more open to American business at the beginning of their two-day summit.

On the first visit by a U.S. president to China in nearly a decade, Trump is looking to notch some economic wins and keep a delicate trade truce intact. Doing so would help prop up his public approval ratings, which have been damaged by his war with Iran.

Source: Reuters

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