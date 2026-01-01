SRW: Crackdown on Shia citizens raises rights concerns in Bahrain

Shafaqna English- Shia Rights Watch (SRW) organization expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of repression carried out by the authorities against members of the Shia community in Bahrain.

According to the report, over recent months, dozens of citizens have reportedly been arrested in sweeping security campaigns, while others have faced arbitrary citizenship revocation and politically motivated prosecutions.

SRW has documented a pattern of practices that raise serious human rights concerns and contradict international legal standards.

Security forces have carried out nighttime raids targeting activists, clerics, and young citizens without presenting clear legal warrants. Many detainees were reportedly taken to undisclosed locations before later appearing in court under accusations such as “forming terrorist cells” or “espionage,” often without publicly available evidence supporting those claims.

Bahraini authorities continue to strip citizens of their nationality in cases widely viewed as politically motivated, leaving many individuals effectively stateless and isolated from basic civil protections. SRW considers this a direct violation of Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Source: Shia Rights Watch

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