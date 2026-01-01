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KazanForum 2026 opens with focus on booming global halal market

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Shafaqna English- At the opening of Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2026, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov said the global halal market is expanding rapidly, with the region’s halal exports tripling in 2025 to reach $45 million. He stressed that halal is not just about products, but a broader way of life rooted in spiritual, cultural, and ethical values, according to Anadolu Ajansı.

Held in Kazan, Russia, the forum brings together around 100 companies from Russia and abroad to promote trade and cooperation with Muslim countries. Officials said the event is a key platform for expanding ties in agriculture, food exports, and halal business.

Russia’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Markovich highlighted strong potential to increase food exports to Islamic markets, while representatives from international Islamic trade bodies emphasized that halal should also be understood as a philosophy of ethical business and human relations.

Participants at the International Kazan Halal Market, including Turkish businesses, said the forum boosts commercial activity and showcases halal products to visitors from Muslim countries and Africa. Turkish vendors also underlined Kazan’s multicultural environment and the popularity of Turkish halal food, butchers, and desserts in the city.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

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