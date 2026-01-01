Saudi Arabia is prepared to host Hajj 2026 with 1.5m pilgrims expected

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is prepared to host Hajj 2026, expecting 1.5 million international pilgrims. The government has implemented extensive preparations including AI technologies, full 5G coverage, over 52,000 health practitioners, and 2.3 million beds in Mecca and Medina.

Five Saudi ministries jointly announced on Wednesday that the country is ready to host this year’s Hajj, in which 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world are expected to attend and perform the sacred rituals obligatory for all able Muslims.

Sources: New Arab

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