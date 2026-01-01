UK: Muslim votes are seen as a challenge to be managed

Shafaqna English-In the UK, Muslim votes are viewed as a problem to be managed. From accusations of sectarianism to “family voting” smears, Britain’s local elections revealed the suspicion that surrounds Muslim political participation.

Led by Labour’s poor performance in the local and devolved elections on May 7.

Westminster is focused on the spectacle, and understandably so. But for British Muslim communities, the lasting importance of those elections lies elsewhere. The May vote saw a notable increase in Muslim civic engagement, with initiatives like the Muslim Council of Britain’s “Get Out The Vote” campaign playing a vital role in boosting registration and turnout. Yet, that engagement was too often met with suspicion rather than acceptance.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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