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UK: Notable increase in Muslim civic engagement

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Shafaqna English- The May vote in the UK saw a notable increase in Muslim civic engagement, with initiatives like the Muslim Council of Britain’s “Get Out The Vote” campaign playing a vital role in boosting registration and turnout.

But Muslim votes are viewed as a problem to be managed. From accusations of sectarianism to “family voting” smears, Britain’s local elections revealed the suspicion that surrounds Muslim political participation.

Westminster is focused on the spectacle. But for British Muslim communities, the lasting importance of those elections lies elsewhere.

The May vote saw a notable increase in Muslim civic engagement, with initiatives like the Muslim Council of Britain’s “Get Out The Vote” campaign playing a vital role in boosting registration and turnout. Yet, that engagement was too often met with suspicion rather than acceptance.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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