[Photos] Karbala: Italian ambassador to Iraq visits Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine

Shafaqna English- The Italian ambassador to Iraq, Nicola Fontana, had the honor of visiting the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine in Karbala.

He was received by Afdhal Al-Shami, a member of the Board of Directors of the holy shrine, and Mr. Mohammad Ali Azhar Al-Shammari, the head of the Public Relations Department. Al-Shami presented to the Italian ambassador several urban development projects being implemented by the holy shrine, where Fontana praised the services provided to the visitors of the city of Karbala.

Sources: Alkafeel

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