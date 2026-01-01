Araghchi Congratulates Iraq’s New Prime Minister, Says Tehran-Baghdad Ties Remain a Top Priority

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Iran’s Foreign Minister said following the formation of Iraq’s new government that expanding the brotherly and friendly relations between Tehran and Baghdad will remain at the top of Iran’s foreign policy priorities.

According to Shafaqna, citing IRNA, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated in a message posted on X, referring to the formation of Iraq’s new government, that strengthening the brotherly and friendly ties between Tehran and Baghdad remains one of Iran’s highest foreign policy priorities.

Araghchi wrote in his message:

“I congratulate the formation of the new government headed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, as well as the continuation of my brother Fuad Hussein in the position of Foreign Minister.”

He further emphasized:

“The expansion of brotherly and friendly relations between Tehran and Baghdad will always remain at the forefront of our foreign policy priorities.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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