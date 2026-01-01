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Iraq’s new PM sworn in with partial cabinet

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Shafaqna English- Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has been ⁠sworn in with only a partial cabinet ⁠after lawmakers failed to reach a consensus on key postings, including interior and defence.
Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi’s Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed.
The prime minister and other ministers who secured parliamentary confidence took the constitutional oath of office on Thursday, according to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), formally assuming their duties.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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