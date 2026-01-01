Bahraini political prisoners: Pressures on Shia Muslims must end

Shafaqna English– A group of imprisoned scholars and political figures in Bahrain issued a statement calling on the country’s authorities to halt the “security and media campaign” against Shia Muslims, stressing that overcoming crises and maintaining national stability is only possible through “rationality, dialogue, and cooperation.”

According to this statement, released from the central “Jaw” prison on May 14, 2026, the signatories stressed that they are raising this stance “aimed at preserving national unity and the nation’s higher interests.”

From their perspective, recent measures include destroying the social status of Shia Muslims, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, targeting religious, social and educational institutions, as well as imposing restrictions on freedom of expression. The statement also points to the revocation of citizenship of dozens of Bahraini families and citizens and their forced exile without a fair legal process.

The signatories also criticized the arbitrary detention of women, minors, clergy, and political and legal activists, asserting that these individuals have been exposed to mistreatment and inequitable judicial proceedings; an issue which, according to them, has been raised in United Nations reports, international human rights bodies’ documents, as well as the Bassiouni fact-finding commission report.

The statement stresses that these actions are inconsistent with human rights principles and Bahrain’s international obligations, and may result in the expansion of social divisions, an increase in political tensions, and the creation of a risk to domestic stability.

In the final section, the drafters of the statement insisted on the necessity of overcoming crises through dialogue and nationwide cooperation, and called for adherence to Bahrain’s unity and security.

Source: Alahednews

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