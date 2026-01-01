Kadhimiyah submerged in mourning

Shafaqna English– The holy city of Kadhimiyah is witnessing an increasing presence of pilgrims to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (AS).

The unprecedented presence of pilgrims in the holy city of Kadhimiyah occurs alongside the implementation of a comprehensive security organization and coordination plan for this ceremony and the wide deployment of security forces to regulate the movement of processions and crowds.

Baghdad operations forces continue the uninterrupted execution of the special organization plan for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (AS), while the city’s situation has been declared calm and secure.

Concurrently with the launch of the coordination plan to secure the ceremony, the holy city of Kadhimiyah is witnessing a significant expansion of security forces and the regulation of the movement of processions and crowds participating in the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad Jawad (AS).

Source: Alforatnews

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