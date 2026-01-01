Report: UK Muslim population hits 4 million amid ongoing inequality

Shafaqna English- A major report released on Wednesday by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) revealed that the UK’s Muslim population has grown to 4 million.

It also highlights ongoing economic inequality, rising educational achievement, and the increasing political influence of British Muslims over the past twenty years.

The two-volume, 400-page report titled “British Muslims in Numbers” was unveiled at Westminster City Hall and draws on the 2021 censuses in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland’s 2022 census. The study examines demographic, social, and economic trends among British Muslims over the past 20 years and compares outcomes across faith and ethnic groups.

According to the report, there are now 4 million Muslims in the UK, making up about 6% of the population. England has the largest share with 3.8 million Muslims, followed by Scotland with 120,000, Wales with 67,000, and Northern Ireland with 11,000.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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