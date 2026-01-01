Observance of Palestinian Nakba anniversary by OIC

Shafaqna English– Every year on May 15, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) observes the Nakba—the catastrophe that struck the Palestinian people in 1948.

This event resulted from the declaration of the establishment of Israel as an occupying power, along with acts of organized terrorism, genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, the deliberate destruction of hundreds of Palestinian villages and towns, and the seizure of lands and properties belonging to the indigenous Palestinian population.

Source: OIC

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