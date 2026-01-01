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Global economic growth slowing due to Iran war

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Shafaqna English– On Friday(15 May 2026), global stock and bond markets struggled to conclude a painful week, as investors scrambled to adjust to rising interest rates while worldwide economic expansion slows due to the economic fallout from the war with Iran.

Traders’ expectations that the Federal Reserve would be compelled to hike rates to contain inflationary pressures from energy shocks pushed U.S. Treasury yields to their highest point in nearly a year. U.S. stock indexes started the day about 1% down, extending worldwide declines that included a 2% drop in Germany and a 1.8% loss in Britain.

Source: Reuters

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