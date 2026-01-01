Trump & million-dollar trades in stock market

Shafaqna English– According to two new financial disclosure forms released on Thursday(14 May 2026) by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a series of financial transactions totaling at least $220 million from earlier this year involving securities of major American companies.

Among the acquisitions were securities tied to companies including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Oracle, Broadcom, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, along with municipal bond transactions.

Source: Reuters

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