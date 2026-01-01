New impediment to India-UK free trade agreement

Shafaqna English– India’s proposed free trade agreement with Britain, originally expected to go into effect by May, has hit an anticipated snag over the UK’s new steel import restrictions, India’s trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated on Friday(15 May 2026).

As part of efforts to protect its domestic steel industry from a surge in global supply, Britain announced stricter import safeguards in March. The new system, which takes effect on July 1, will drastically reduce duty-free quotas and impose heavy tariffs on shipments above those limits, potentially harming exporters.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com