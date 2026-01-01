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WFP: Afghanistan’s deepening malnutrition crisis pushing mothers & children to brink

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Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s deepening malnutrition crisis is pushing mothers and children to the brink, the UN World Food Programme has warned.

“WFP has been sounding alarm bells for months,” Carl Skau, WFP Deputy Executive Director, said at the end of a recent visit to the country.

“This week I met malnourished mothers and children who travelled for over two hours to reach a WFP-supported clinic in Hisar Shahi camp, only to be turned away because we have no nutritious supplements left to give them,” he continued.

Sources: News.un.org

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