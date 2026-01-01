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David Beckham, wealthy British athlete

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Shafaqna English– According to the compilers of the Rich List, the combined wealth of David Beckham and his wife Victoria has reached an estimated £1.185 billion ($1.583 billion) this year.

This placed them second on the UK’s richest sportspeople list, trailing only the family of former Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone, whose fortune is estimated at £2 billion.

Having retired from professional football in 2013, Beckham is a co-owner of Inter Miami. The club is believed to be the most valuable in Major League Soccer, with an estimated worth of £1.07 billion.

Source: France24

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