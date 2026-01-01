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Hajj 2026: More than 33000 buses & 5000 taxis to serve pilgrims

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Shafaqna English- More than 33,000 buses and 5,000 taxis have been prepared to serve pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj season, Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority announced.
The authority said the preparations are part of wider regulatory and operational efforts to support the movement of pilgrims throughout all stages of their journey during Hajj.

According to the Transport General Authority, integrated operational and organisational measures have been implemented to enhance transport readiness and improve service efficiency, while ensuring compliance with approved pricing structures and regulatory standards.

Sources: Gulf News

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