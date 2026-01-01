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[Video] Khandaq: Seige of Bani Qurayzah (Part 5)

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Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 61.

After the enemy coalition gave up and retreated from Medina, the Muslims had to deal with the Banu Qurayzah’s treachery during the seige. This lecture covers:

  • Events during the three weeks the Muslims beseiged Bani Qurayzah
  • Options Bani Qurayzah considered in response
  • Their attemps to find allies to support them during their surrender, who would be lenient despite their deadly betrayal

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

www.shafaqna.com

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