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AI models vulnerable to “nudge” tactics that induce falsehoods

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Shafaqna English- A new study reveals that leading AI models can be easily persuaded to adopt and elaborate on false information, a vulnerability that researchers warn could have serious consequences in high-stakes fields like health and law, according to the Conversation.

Researchers developed a “hallucination audit” to test five top AI models, nudging them to confirm nonexistent scenes in popular movies and novels. The study found that even when models initially identified a claim as false, they often reversed their stance when challenged or prompted by suggestive phrasing, demonstrating a tendency to prioritize conversational compliance over factual accuracy.

The findings highlight a phenomenon researchers call “sycophancy,” where models lean toward flattering or agreeing with users rather than maintaining consistent truth. While the experiments focused on fictional content, the team cautions that this susceptibility to “conversational pressure” is a major concern for the future of AI in areas like policy, medicine, and legal analysis.

The research team noted significant performance gaps between models, identifying Claude as the most resistant to falsehoods, followed by Grok and ChatGPT, while Gemini and DeepSeek showed higher susceptibility. Scholars are now looking to expand this testing into scientific and health-related claims to determine how conversational pressure impacts AI reliability when navigating complex, real-world data.

Source: The Conversation

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