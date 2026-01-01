Islam 101: A Beginner Level of the Islamic Belief System- About this Book

Shafaqna English- The book “Islam 101: A Beginner Level of the Islamic Belief System” written by Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri, is published by I.M.A.M. Publications in 2026.

According to Shafaqna, Islam means peace, which is one of the attributes of God. It is a divine code whose worldly significance and application stem from the submission of all creation to the One Creator.

At its very root, Islam is a system that guarantees the flourishing of humanity and the realization of our true potential, not just for ourselves, but for all creations that share this world with us. Its guidance, which appears in the immutable and timeless teachings of God in the Holy Quran and the way of His messenger Muhammad and his holy progeny, is a comprehensive blueprint of physical, mental, emotional, ethical, and spiritual characteristics that fulfill the purpose behind why we have been created, to worship God.

Hence, it provides not only a set of practical rules, obligations, and prohibitions, but also instructions on how one can connect with their Creator, transact in this world, and resolve problems, while simultaneously preparing and laying the ground for a permanent life in the Hereafter. Islam frames who we are and how we see the world; for this reason, it is a complete and all-encompassing way of life.

Source: I.M.A.M

www.shafaqna.com