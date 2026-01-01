Shafaqna English- The book “The Struggle of the Self: Selected Hadiths and Brief Commentary of a Chapter from Wasail al-Shia of Shaykh al-Hurr al-Amili” was published by I.M.A.M. publication in 2024.

Human beings have three essential components: the physical body, the nafs (self) that drives us to fulfill desires and goals, and the soul (ruh), which is the divine command of God. The interaction of these elements determines whether a person rises to spiritual heights, remains unchanged, or falls into immorality. While the body and soul follow a clear path, the nafs is complicated by ego, desire, and accountability. This internal struggle is between selflessness and discipline versus materialism and bodily satisfaction.

The greatest individuals channel their faith and willpower to rise above life’s distractions. The struggle of the nafs is a key part of the believer’s journey, requiring awareness and self-improvement. This book, published by I.M.A.M. under the guidance of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani, offers teachings from the infallibles on Jihad al-nafs (the Struggle of the Self), serving as both a theoretical guide and a practical manual for believers.

Shia books

www.shafaqna.com