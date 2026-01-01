Proper diet, aid for mood management

Shafaqna English– According to a new study in the journal Nutritional Psychiatry, people who eat more fiber and folate tend to have fewer symptoms of depression. This suggests that what we eat every day may quietly support mental health and help us regulate our moods. The study adds to growing scientific evidence that diet could play a role in lowering the risk of mental illness.

Over the past few years, scientists have become more and more interested in the field of nutritional psychiatry. This branch of study looks at how what we eat—along with specific vitamins and minerals—affects the health of our brain.

Although the human brain makes up only a tiny part of our total body weight, it uses up a large share of our daily energy. The brain needs certain nutrients to produce mood-regulating chemicals and to control inflammation.

Source: Psypost

www.shafaqna.com