English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2HealthOther NewsSci-Techworld

Proper diet, aid for mood management

0

Shafaqna English– According to a new study in the journal Nutritional Psychiatry, people who eat more fiber and folate tend to have fewer symptoms of depression. This suggests that what we eat every day may quietly support mental health and help us regulate our moods. The study adds to growing scientific evidence that diet could play a role in lowering the risk of mental illness.

Over the past few years, scientists have become more and more interested in the field of nutritional psychiatry. This branch of study looks at how what we eat—along with specific vitamins and minerals—affects the health of our brain.

Although the human brain makes up only a tiny part of our total body weight, it uses up a large share of our daily energy. The brain needs certain nutrients to produce mood-regulating chemicals and to control inflammation.

Source: Psypost

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Study finds mental stress drains key immune defenders

parniani

(Video) Health and Wellbeing Event: Can Diet and simple lifestyle changes improve our health

Tauqeer14

New research into Parkinson’s disease

parniani

Research claims exercise counters Western-style diet

parniani

Your Phone May Soon Predict “Mental Health Issues”

parniani

Afghanistan: International Day of Girl Under Taliban

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.