Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 16 May 2026

Shafaqna English- Around 75,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid strict Israeli military measures.

The Jerusalem Governorate said tens of thousands of worshipers arrived at Al-Aqsa Mosque since the early morning hours, while Israeli police forces imposed tight restrictions around the site, coinciding with dozens of settlers storming the Bab al-Asbat area and Bab al-Malik Faisal, one of the Mosque’s gates.

The governorate added that Israeli forces deployed heavily around the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, closing Bab al-Asbat to worshipers arriving for Friday prayer. The police forces also shut Bab al-Malik Faisal and prevented entry through it.

Settlers also assaulted Palestinians in Al-Wad Street, leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque before Friday prayers.

Israeli authorities continue to prevent thousands of Palestinians from West Bank governorates from reaching Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, requiring special permits to cross the military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com