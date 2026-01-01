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Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 16 May 2026

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Shafaqna English- Around 75,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid strict Israeli military measures.
The Jerusalem Governorate said tens of thousands of worshipers arrived at Al-Aqsa Mosque since the early morning hours, while Israeli police forces imposed tight restrictions around the site, coinciding with dozens of settlers storming the Bab al-Asbat area and Bab al-Malik Faisal, one of the Mosque’s gates.
The governorate added that Israeli forces deployed heavily around the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, closing Bab al-Asbat to worshipers arriving for Friday prayer. The police forces also shut Bab al-Malik Faisal and prevented entry through it.
Settlers also assaulted Palestinians in Al-Wad Street, leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque before Friday prayers.
Israeli authorities continue to prevent thousands of Palestinians from West Bank governorates from reaching Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, requiring special permits to cross the military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

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