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Report: Nearly half of Muslims in the UK are under 25

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Shafaqna English- A new report by the Muslim Council of Britain released this week found Muslims make up 6.5 percent of the population of England and Wales, with a median age of just 27 – years,3 years younger than the national average. Nearly half are under 25, meaning British Muslims are one of the youngest and fastest-growing groups in the country.

Researchers say that shift could become politically significant if the voting age is lowered to 16, potentially adding about 150,000 more Muslim voters to the electorate

Sources: Aljazeera 

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