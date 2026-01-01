Iran’s president thanks Pope’s ethical stance on US-Israeli aggression against Iran

Shafaqna English- Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed appreciation for the Pope’s ethical and fair stance regarding recent aggression against Iran, while reaffirming that the Islamic Republic remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions despite ongoing tensions.

In a message addressed to Pope Leo XIV, Pezeshkian thanked the leader of the world’s Catholics for his moral position on an unlawful attack carried out by the United States in coordination with the Israeli regime during negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The Iranian president emphasized that the strikes violated international law and undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He expressed appreciation for Pope’s commitment to “just peace” and reiterated that, while preserving its right to self‑defense, it remains sincerely committed to dialogue and lawful peaceful solutions.

Pezeshkian said the approach of the United States and the Israeli regime represents not only an attack on Iran but also a challenge to the rule of law in the international system, as well as to humanitarian values and the teachings of major religions. He warned that the consequences of such policies would affect the entire international community.

The president also referred to heavy casualties and damage resulting from the attacks, including the martyrdom of senior political and military officials and thousands of Iranian citizens. Among those killed were children from the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in the southern city of Minab, he added. Pezeshkian stated that the strikes also resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure, including schools, universities, cultural heritage sites, hospitals, transportation networks, energy facilities, and religious centers.

He criticized statements by US President Donald Trump suggesting that Iran’s historical civilization could be returned to the Stone Age, describing such remarks as rooted in arrogance and an illusion of absolute power.

Despite the tensions, he stressed that Iran continues to support diplomatic engagement and peaceful conflict resolution. Pezeshkian noted that Tehran had welcomed Pakistan’s mediation and had participated in negotiations in Islamabad in good faith, even after repeated breaches of trust by Washington.

He called on the international community to adopt a realistic and fair approach and to oppose illegal demands and dangerous policies by the United States. Iran remains committed to dialogue and lawful solutions while preserving its right to legitimate self‑defense, he said.

Sources: IRNA

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