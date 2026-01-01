First strike by New York’s railway workers

Shafaqna English– According to a statement from a union, around 3,500 employees of New York’s Long Island Rail Road walked off the job on Saturday(16 May 2026) for the first time in 32 years. The strike happened because no deal on wages could be reached, and it brought the United States’ busiest commuter rail system to a halt.

The Long Island Rail Road carries close to 300,000 passengers every day, and the strike occurred just before the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A statement from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters indicated that the strike was launched by a group of five unions. It also stated that the workers had spent three years without raises during the bargaining process.

Source: Reuters

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