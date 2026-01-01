Climatic changes play small role in human relocation

Shafaqna English– As the planet warms, a common assumption is that rising heat will push large numbers of residents out of hotter regions. However, a new study in the journal Sustainability reveals that in the United States, higher temperatures alone are not causing mass relocations.

Rather, they are simply slowing the rate at which people move into unusually hot areas. This suggests that economic opportunities and housing conditions influence human mobility far more than slow climate changes do.

Source: Psypost

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