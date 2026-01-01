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Italian PM praises EU support for third-country migrant return hubs

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Shafaqna English- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that a declaration adopted by the 46 member states of the Council of Europe marks a major change in Europe’s migration policy approach.

On Saturday, Meloni posted on X that the “Chisinau Declaration” recognized the legitimacy of innovative migration management solutions, like Italy’s return hubs in Albania.

She called this move “an important result,” adding it was “the outcome of a process that Italy helped initiate with courage and determination together with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.”

Sources: Aljazeera 

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