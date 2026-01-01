[Video] Understanding the Soul in Islam

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: Understanding the Soul in Islam | Self-Purification | HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi

In this profound lesson, HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi explores the structure of the human soul (nafs) in Islamic thought and its central role in self-purification (tazkiyat al-nafs).

Drawing from the Noble Qur’an, the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and the works of classical Muslim scholars, this lecture explains:

• The reality and nature of the soul

• The difference between nafs, ruh, qalb, and intellect

• The vegetative, animal, and rational levels of the soul

• The faculties of desire, anger, imagination, and intellect

• How spiritual diseases emerge within the soul

• The path from the “present self” to the “transcendent self”

• The Islamic foundation of ethical refinement and spiritual growth

This lesson is essential for anyone seeking deeper self-knowledge, Islamic spirituality, akhlaq (ethics), and inner transformation according to the teachings of Islam and the Ahl al-Bayt.

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