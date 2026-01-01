Vietnam launches HalalViet centre to boost global market access

Shafaqna English- Vietnam has launched the HalalViet Promotion and Experience Centre in Hanoi to help domestic firms tap into the fast-growing global Halal economy, officials said, according to Vietnam Investment Review.

The centre, inaugurated on May 15, is designed as a long-term platform to support Vietnamese businesses seeking entry into international Halal markets, which span food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tourism and logistics. The global Halal sector is estimated to exceed $8 trillion and is projected to approach $10 trillion before 2028.

Nguyen Van Hoi, director of the Institute for Strategic and Policy Studies on Industry and Trade, said the facility will link enterprises with experts, scientists and international partners while offering consulting on certification, standards and market access. Authorities also plan to integrate Halal promotion into the national trade promotion programme to mobilize greater state support.

Officials said Vietnam has strong agricultural and manufacturing capacity and a strategic ASEAN location, but must improve compliance with strict certification, traceability and sanitary standards required in different markets. A key component of the initiative is the planned HalalViet.com e-commerce platform to facilitate global business-to-business and consumer transactions.

Experts at the launch seminar said developing a comprehensive Halal ecosystem and meeting diverse international standards will be critical if Vietnam is to position itself as a bridge between ASEAN production hubs and major Muslim consumer markets.

Source: Vietnam Investment Review

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