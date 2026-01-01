Deepfakes: How AI is blurring the line between real and fake

Shafaqna English- Deepfakes—AI-generated images, audio and video that mimic real people—are becoming more realistic and widespread, raising concerns about disinformation, online abuse and digital security, according to United Nations.

Defined by UNESCO as highly convincing “digital forgeries,” deepfakes are created by training artificial intelligence systems on large datasets of images, videos or voice recordings. The technology can replicate facial expressions, speech patterns and movements, producing synthetic media that is increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic content.

Experts warn that deepfakes threaten trust in digital information by enabling the rapid spread of false narratives and impersonation scams. Cybercriminals can use fabricated audio or video to bypass security systems, while manipulated content can inflame social divisions and reinforce harmful stereotypes.

The technology is also reshaping online abuse. Deepfake pornography accounts for the vast majority of deepfake videos online and disproportionately targets women and girls. Studies show 38% of women have experienced online violence, while AI-generated sexual content has become easier to produce and distribute. A 2025 study across 11 countries found at least 1.2 million children reported having their images turned into sexually explicit deepfakes.

Legal protections remain limited. Fewer than half of countries have laws addressing online abuse, and even fewer specifically regulate AI-generated content. Advocates say stronger legislation, improved law enforcement training and greater accountability for tech companies are urgently needed to curb misuse and protect victims.

As AI tools become more accessible, experts warn that safeguarding digital trust will require coordinated action from governments, technology firms and international institutions.

Source: United Nations

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