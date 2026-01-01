Ammar al-Hakim Calls for Immediate End to War Against the Islamic Republic of Iran

Shafaqna English– Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s National State Forces Alliance, hosted Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, on Saturday morning. The two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi National News Agency reported that al-Hakim stressed during the meeting that “the Iraqi government’s gaining the confidence of the Council of Representatives is an important step toward ending the political deadlock,” expressing hope that the ministerial cabinet would be completed as soon as possible.

At the regional level, he also renewed his call for a complete halt to the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and for resolving disputes and crises through diplomatic means and constructive dialogue, in a way that preserves the sovereignty, stability, and authority of countries.

Al-Hakim also praised the response of the Iraqi people to the call of the highest religious authority to assist the people of Iran and Lebanon, emphasizing that the Iraqi people provide a remarkable example of solidarity and support for their neighbors and brothers.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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