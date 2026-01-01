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MCB condemns openly Islamophobic rhetoric broadcast at Unite Kingdom Rally

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Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain strongly condemns the openly Islamophobic rhetoric aired at the so-called “Unite the Kingdom” rally on May 16th. Statements like Tommy Robinson’s urging that “many Muslims should leave this country” and his claim that he “would stop Islam” are not merely political opinions—they are incitements to hatred. History consistently shows that language calling for a whole group’s removal from a land often leads to ethnic cleansing and genocide. British Muslims have contributed immensely to this country—they’ve built it, served it, taught in its schools, healed in its hospitals, and protected it in uniform. We will never accept being told to “go home”—not now, not ever.

Sources: Mcb.org.uk

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