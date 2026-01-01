WHO calls on pilgrims to follow health guidelines during hajj 2026

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that pilgrims get essential vaccinations and follow health guidelines to lower the risk of diseases during the Hajj pilgrimage.

The organization stated on its X account on Sunday, May 17, that following health advice can help you stay strong and protected throughout your entire pilgrimage.

“Making sure to align with these health advisories and maintaining a valid vaccine certificate will help you focus fully on your rituals without interruption,” the WHO said.

Meanwhile, every year with the start of the Hajj season, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Afghanistan and other Muslim countries travel to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The WHO’s recommendations come at a time when recent outbreaks of Hantavirus and Ebola have caused widespread global concern.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

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