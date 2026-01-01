English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

WHO calls on pilgrims to follow health guidelines during hajj 2026

0

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that pilgrims get essential vaccinations and follow health guidelines to lower the risk of diseases during the Hajj pilgrimage.

The organization stated on its X account on Sunday, May 17, that following health advice can help you stay strong and protected throughout your entire pilgrimage.

“Making sure to align with these health advisories and maintaining a valid vaccine certificate will help you focus fully on your rituals without interruption,” the WHO said.

Meanwhile, every year with the start of the Hajj season, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Afghanistan and other Muslim countries travel to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The WHO’s recommendations come at a time when recent outbreaks of Hantavirus and Ebola have caused widespread global concern.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hajj 2026: More than 33000 buses & 5000 taxis to serve pilgrims

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia prepared to host Hajj 2026 with 1.5m pilgrims expected

leila yazdani

[Video] Preparing for Hajj

parniani

WHO: No signs of a larger outbreak of hantavirus

leila yazdani

General Hajj 2026 Safety Policies

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia launches Hajj 2026 “Smart Transport” system

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.