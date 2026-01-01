UN-Habitat: More than 1.1 billion people live in slums worldwide

Shafaqna English- More than 1.1 billion people live in slums or informal settlements worldwide, and more than 120 million people over the last decade were either born into or moved into slums and informal settlements, according to the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The millions living in unsafe housing are among the first to suffer from floods, heatwaves and other extreme events that are being made worse as a result of the man-made climate crisis.

The construction sector remains one of the world’s largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and low-carbon construction, resilient urban planning and climate-sensitive upgrading of informal settlements are on the agenda.

Sources: News.un.org

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