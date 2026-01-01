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Report : Taliban policies against women have fueled extremism in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- Farageer, a research and advocacy organization, has released a new report indicating that the Taliban’s extensive restrictions on women in Afghanistan have not only violated their fundamental rights but have also contributed to the rise of extremism and social insecurity throughout the country.

On Monday, May 18, Farageer announced that the report was compiled from the testimonies of hundreds of women and men across 14 provinces of Afghanistan, analyzing the consequences of Taliban policies since the group took control of the country.

The report highlights that the Taliban’s policies, particularly those limiting women’s rights in education, have become a significant factor in fostering an extremist atmosphere within society.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

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