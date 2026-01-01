Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Kissing”.
Question 1: Can a man kiss another man?
Answer: If it is not with lustful intention, there is no objection in it.
Question 2: Can I kiss my girlfriend?
Answer: It is not permissible and friendship with a non-mahram woman or girl is not allowed.
Question 3: Can I touch or kiss my fiancé?
Answer: You cannot do so without a marriage contract (Nikah).
Question 4: Can a girl kiss their paternal / maternal uncle?
Answer: There is no objection in it.
Question 5: Can a husband and wife kiss or hug, etc. one another in public places?,
For example, greeting and welcoming one another in the airport which is quite common in Europe?
For example, greeting and welcoming one another in the airport which is quite common in Europe?
Answer: It is not prohibited as as long as the wife’s Hijab is kept and maintained, and does not encourage lust to onlookers, and its better to avoid such in public.
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory