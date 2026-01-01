Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Kissing”.

Answer : If it is not with lustful intention, there is no objection in it.

Answer : It is not permissible and friendship with a non-mahram woman or girl is not allowed.

Question 5

Answer : It is not prohibited as as long as the wife’s Hijab is kept and maintained, and does not encourage lust to onlookers, and its better to avoid such in public.

Can a husband and wife kiss or hug, etc. one another in public places?,For example, greeting and welcoming one another in the airport which is quite common in Europe?