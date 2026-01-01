English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
BusinessFeatured 2Other NewsUS

US: Philadelphia International Airport opens nation’s first Kosher and Halal market

0

Shafaqna English- Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) has launched PKS Kosher Market, the first retail space in a U.S. airport to offer exclusively kosher and halal-certified food. Located in Terminal A-West, the shop provides grab-and-go options—including sandwiches, falafel plates, salads, and snacks—daily from 5:15 a.m. to 11 p.m, according to Philly Voice.

The concept was developed by Prime Kosher Sports, a food operator already well-known for its presence in major New York sports venues like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. While designed specifically to meet the needs of kosher and halal-observant travelers, the market also features a wide variety of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan items to appeal to all passengers.

This opening is part of a larger effort by MarketPlace PHL to upgrade and diversify the airport’s dining options ahead of the high volume of international tourism expected for the upcoming World Cup and the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

Source: Philly Voice

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

KazanForum 2026 opens with focus on booming global halal market

parniani

Sudan Seeks Indonesian Investment in Halal and Agriculture Sectors

parniani

Malaysia to strengthen trade relations with Qatar on AI, halal industries and data centers

parniani

Organic halal food market poised for global growth

parniani

Vietnam urged to upgrade standards to tap expanding global Halal market

parniani

Indonesia: Private-sector alliance sets sights on $9.5 trillion global halal market by 2030

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.