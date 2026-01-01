India: Promoting larger families to address dropping fertility rates

Shafaqna English– Although India is the world’s most populous nation with 1.42 billion people and faces issues such as high youth unemployment, influential allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are advocating for larger families in order to reverse the country’s falling fertility rate.

Despite UN estimates that India’s population will rise for about four more decades, hitting a peak of around 1.7 billion, certain policymakers and Hindu groups contend that the move away from smaller families should start now, with measures such as government financial aid.

Source: Reuters

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