Digital navigation systems are being expanded across Mecca ahead of Hajj 2026

Shafaqna English- Healthcare capacity and digital navigation systems are being enhanced across Mecca in preparation for the Hajj season. The upgrades are focused on improving emergency response, crowd management, and pilgrim services in Mina and around the Grand Mosque.

At Mina Emergency Hospital 2, construction is underway to increase the facility’s capacity to 400 beds by adding three new floors and an annex that covers approximately 18,000 square meters.

Separately, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority has activated an intensified operational plan at the Grand Mosque and surrounding central areas.

According to officials, more than 270 ambulance units have been deployed across Mecca, including 58 standard ambulances, 23 ambulance golf carts, 12 rapid intervention teams, alongside motorcycles, scooters, and electric emergency vehicles designed to move through crowded zones.

More than 570 paramedics, technicians, specialists, and health volunteers have also been stationed across key sites to strengthen first-response operations and patient transfers to nearby healthcare facilities.

At the same time, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an interactive 3D maps initiative integrated into the Nusuk card system.

The digital platform provides pilgrims with navigation routes linking holy sites to surroun.

Sources: Cairo Scene

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