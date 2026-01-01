Historic plunge of Indian rupee

Shafaqna English– On Monday(18 May 2026), the Indian rupee fell to an all-time low, declining for the seventh straight trading session. This came as a surge in global bond yields combined with higher energy prices, increasing the pressure on what has been Asia’s weakest currency so far this year.

The rupee dropped to 96.3875 against the dollar, surpassing its previous record low of 96.1350. It closed the trading session at 96.3450, a decline of 0.4% compared to its Friday closing level.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com