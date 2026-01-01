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Meeting of G7 finance ministers in Paris

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Shafaqna English– Meeting in Paris on Monday(18 May 2026) following a bond market selloff caused by inflation fears stemming from the Iran war, G7 finance ministers recognized growing concerns regarding public debt and bond market volatility.

The ministers plan to discuss the economic consequences of the conflict and the volatility in global bond markets—an issue of particular concern to Japan—while also looking for common ground on addressing economic tensions and global imbalances.

Source: Reuters

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