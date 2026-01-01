Jannik Sinner becomes champion of Italian Open tennis

Shafaqna English– Jannik Sinner won the Italian Open final on Sunday(17 May 2026) by beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4. With this victory, he swept all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, making him only the second player after Novak Djokovic to achieve a career Golden Masters.

Sinner, the world’s top-ranked player who had lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final of the same tournament, finally secured the long-sought title on home ground on his seventh try, earning his fifth ATP 1000 trophy of the year.

Source: Reuters

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