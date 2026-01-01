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India: Court declares another medieval mosque a temple

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Shafaqna English- In a continuation of a familiar trend, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that the historic Kamal Maula mosque is actually a temple dedicated to a Hindu goddess.

For decades, the Kamal Maula mosque in Dhar, in central India’s Madhya Pradesh state, has been like a second home for 78-year-old Mohammad Rafiq.

Rafiq has been the muezzin, who calls Muslims to prayer, at the mosque for 50 years. Before him, his grandfather Hafiz Naziruddin used to lead the prayers even before India gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

But the mosque in the Bhojshala complex, a protected monument of archaeological importance, is out of bounds now for Rafiq and other Muslims in Dhar.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, hearing a petition claiming a temple predated the mosque at the site, ruled on Friday that the medieval complex is a temple dedicated to a Hindu goddess.

Sources: Aljazeera

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