Gardening in old age boosts mental health

Shafaqna English– A study based on the Lothian Birth Cohort 1921 data revealed that older individuals who garden more frequently have better mental health, greater physical ability, and a 22% lower mortality risk.

Over time, regular gardening was linked to slower declines in walking speed and a slower increase in cellular aging markers between ages 79 and 90.

When looking at median values, those who gardened regularly outlived their non-gardening peers by more than a year. The findings appear in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.

People nowadays have longer lifespans than ever before, leading to a rapid rise in the global elderly population.

According to some estimates, by 2030, one in six individuals worldwide will be aged 60 or above, and by 2050, that number is expected to exceed 2.1 billion.

As a result, ensuring healthy aging has become a pressing public concern.

Source: Psypost

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