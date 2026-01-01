Saudi Arabia announces weather forecast for Mecca and Holy Sites during Hajj season

Shafaqna English– The National Center for Meteorology of Saudi Arabia has announced the expected weather conditions in Mecca and the holy sites during the Hajj season of 2026/1447 AH.

According to Shafaqna, citing the Akhbar 24 website, the center stated that weather conditions during this year’s Hajj rituals are expected to range from hot to extremely hot, with surface winds causing dust storms, especially during daytime hours.

According to the center, there is also a possibility of thundercloud formation over the highlands of Taif, with potential effects extending to the holy sites, along with downdraft winds that may stir up dust.

Dr. Ayman Ghulam, Executive Director of the Saudi National Center for Meteorology, stated that the period from the first of Dhu al-Hijjah until the Day of Tarwiyah is expected to see maximum temperatures between 44°C and 47°C and minimum temperatures between 28°C and 31°C. Humidity levels are expected to range from 10% to 40%, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 40 km/h.

He added that the period from the Day of Arafah until the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah will feature hot weather with clear to partly cloudy skies, along with continued dusty winds. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 42°C and 44°C, while minimum temperatures will range between 26°C and 29°C, with humidity levels reaching up to 55%.

He also noted the possibility of thundercloud formation over the mountainous areas of Taif Province, which could affect the holy sites and generate dust through downdraft winds.

The announcement regarding weather conditions in Mecca and the holy sites was made during an inspection visit reviewing the center’s preparedness activities in Mecca and the holy sites. Officials emphasized the readiness of the Hajj operational system through the use of modern technologies and specialized local personnel to support agencies serving pilgrims and to enhance the accuracy of monitoring and analyzing weather phenomena.

The Saudi official further stated that the center’s plan includes monitoring weather conditions in Mecca, the holy sites, Medina, and the routes leading to them using meteorological radars, satellite imagery, and the Saudi numerical weather model. The program is supported by 59 automatic stations, 19 mobile stations, 3 fixed radars, and one mobile radar, in addition to atmospheric and upper-air monitoring stations.

He added that the center has also launched a “Media Production and Digital Communication Center” to provide weather updates and awareness messages in multiple languages across 15 media and digital platforms using artificial intelligence technology. This initiative is part of a broader program aimed at enhancing the safety and comfort of pilgrims throughout the Hajj season.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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