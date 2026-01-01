[Shafaqna Interview] Introducing Lady Fatimah (S.A) and Imam Ali (A.S) to Generation Z

Shafaqna English– Professor Mazaheri, author and family counselor, believes that the emotional relationship between Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A) is the finest model for couples: a life in which not even a single quarrel occurred, a life governed by asceticism and simplicity, and a love free from any impurity.

He added: “We should not assume that these role models become outdated. As long as human beings exist, these standards remain alive and worthy of emulation.”

Referring to Generation Z and citing a saying of Imam Ali (A.S) — “Do not force your children to follow exactly your own manners and customs, for they were created for a different era” — Professor Mazaheri stated: “If Imam Ali (A.S) were alive today, he would treat Generation Z with fatherly kindness and compassion.” He also warned: “We should not fear that Generation Z will become irreligious; rather, we should fear that we ourselves may distort religion.”

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Ali Akbar Mazaheri, in an interview with Shafaqna responding to the question, “How should we introduce Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) to Generation Z?”, said: “They must be presented exactly as they truly were. We should not alter Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A), nor place the mask of our personal preferences upon them or reshape their lives. These two noble figures must be introduced to Generation Z like a mirror — without manipulation or embellishment. Then this generation, because of the purity of their hearts, will accept Ali (A.S) and Fatimah (S.A) and choose them as role models.”

He continued: “But if we attempt to create an artificial and personalized image based on our own tastes and present it to Generation Z, they will not easily accept it. In that case, we will suffer losses, and even Islam itself will be harmed. Religion must be presented as it truly is — beautiful and authentic, without our personal distortions. Human beings are created upon divine nature, as expressed in the Qur’anic verse: ‘The nature of Allah upon which He created mankind,’ and in the hadith: ‘Every newborn is born upon the fitrah.’ Every child, including this generation, is born upon that pure innate nature. If we introduce God, religion, and the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) — especially Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) — as they truly are, with their authentic beauty, it will resonate with their innate nature and they will accept it. But if we manipulate and decorate it according to our own preferences, it will conflict with their nature, and they will never truly embrace it.”

He added: “Imam Ali (A.S) says in Nahj al-Balaghah: ‘Indeed, the heart of a young person is like uncultivated land; whatever is planted in it will be accepted.’ The hearts of teenagers and young people are fresh and vibrant, like fertile soil ready to receive any seed. Today, these words perfectly describe Generation Z. Their hearts are new, pure, flexible, gentle, compassionate, and ready to accept love, sincerity, and good conduct from us.”

“However, if these hearts are mistreated — if instead of planting good seeds and healthy saplings, we spread poison or plant corrupted seeds — naturally no good harvest will emerge. This pure soil does not truly accept corruption, or if it does, it eventually withers and bears nothing but harm. The way Imam Ali (A.S) treated the youth of his own era is the same way we should approach this generation. If he were among us today, he would deal with Generation Z in a fatherly and compassionate manner.”

Lady Fatimah (S.A) and Imam Ali (A.S) Chose a Life of Simplicity

“Companionship and friendship between spouses are priceless treasures. The emotional bond between Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A) is the best model for married couples. From the beginning of their life together until its end, they never once quarreled with one another. Readers should not assume this was merely because of their infallibility; while their infallibility is undeniable, they were also human beings — perfect human beings.”

“Another defining characteristic of their life was asceticism and simplicity, something the modern world desperately needs today. Extravagance is considered a major sin, yet in contemporary life we repeatedly witness wastefulness — sometimes even at the very beginning of marriage. How can a couple hold lavish ceremonies and spend enormous amounts of money? This is extravagance, and extravagance is a grave sin that marks the beginning of many marriages, though there are exceptions.”

“In contrast, the lives of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) were simple and ascetic. It should be noted that these two noble figures were not poor. If they had wished, they could have lived in wealth and luxury. Poverty was not imposed upon them; they had the ability to live comfortably. Yet there is a subtle point here: they, along with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), intentionally placed themselves at the level of the poorest families so that the burden of poverty on others would feel lighter. Their simplicity was not born of compulsion, but of conscious choice.”

“The third outstanding characteristic of these two noble figures was the depth of love and emotional tenderness in their marital relationship. The love of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) is among the loftiest loves in human history. Legendary love stories are often tainted by shortcomings and betrayals, but the life of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A), in terms of emotional intimacy and mutual affection, was far superior and entirely free from impurity.”

“A poem attributed to Imam Ali (A.S), recited at the grave of Lady Fatimah (S.A), says: ‘We were like two loving doves in one nest, enjoying one another’s youth and vitality.’ These verses reflect the depth of the emotional bond that continued even after her passing.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com