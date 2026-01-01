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Report: Number of Islamophobic incidents in South Australia increased twenty times over span of four years

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Shafaqna English- A recent report has revealed that South Australia’s Muslim community is experiencing the highest number of recorded incidents, including hate speech and assault, with Muslim women being the most vulnerable.

Recent figures indicate that Islamophobic incidents in South Australia have increased twenty-fold over the past four years. The report, released by the South Australian Islamic Society, predicts that 2026 is likely to surpass the record number of Islamophobic incidents reported in 2025.

Sources: In Dailysa

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